FM Mammadyarov meets with Azerbaijan's incoming honorary consuls to Austria

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Azerbaijan's newly appointed honorary consuls to Austria Helmut Manzenreiter and Andreas Koenigsberger.

FM Mammadyarov congratulated Manzenreiter and Koenigsberger on their starting their activities as honorary consuls and briefed them on the opportunities of North-South, East-West transport corridors, and fundamental economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on expansion of the economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Austria as well as cooperation in a number of fields, including tourism, and air transport.

The honorary consuls noted that they will spare no efforts to contribute to developing economic cooperation between the two countries and attracting Austrian companies and investments in Azerbaijan.