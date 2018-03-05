FM: Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, said Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

He hailed relationship between Azerbaijan and Morocco, saying it is based on mutual understanding. He expressed his country`s interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“We want our economic relations to be as intense as in the political area. We will create a legal framework and involve the private sector,” Bourita added.