    FM: Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

    05.03.2018 [16:24]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, said Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

    He hailed relationship between Azerbaijan and Morocco, saying it is based on mutual understanding. He expressed his country`s interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

    “We want our economic relations to be as intense as in the political area. We will create a legal framework and involve the private sector,” Bourita added.

