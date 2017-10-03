FM: Ukraine is committed to supporting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

“Ukraine will remain committed to supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a press conference after his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

He also hailed relations between the two countries. “Ukraine and Azerbaijan today enjoy excellent relations. People-to-people contacts will further strengthen ties between our countries.”

He said that the cooperation between the two countries in the economic sphere has seen rapid development over the past few years. “We achieved better results in the nine months of the current year than in 2016. We have a 66 percent growth. The relations in the field of tourism are still developing. We have also discussed the current transport cooperation issues between our countries," said Klimkin.