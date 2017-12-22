    • / POLITICS

    FM Zarif: Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will jointly fight against international terrorism

    22.12.2017 [10:50]

    Tehran, December 22, AZERTAC

    “Along with developing economic and political relations, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will also jointly fight against international terrorism,” Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told the local media as he commented on the results of his Baku visit.

    He said the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran have met 10 times since 2013 and discussed ways of expanding cooperation in various fields. “These discussions have given a boost to the economic relations between the two neighboring countries.”

    Pointing out the trilateral meeting in Baku, Zarif noted that the fifth meeting of the ministers was very fruitful. “We exchanged views on transport, trade, energy, tourism, banking and customs, and also discussed regional security issues.”

    Iran's foreign minister added that next meeting will be held in Istanbul.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :FM Zarif: Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will jointly fight against international terrorism
