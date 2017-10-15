Facebook now lets you order food without leaving Facebook

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Users can now order food for delivery without ever leaving Facebook, CNBC reports.

The company announced Friday that it has partnered with Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice and Olo to offer users the ability to order meals without having to open each of those individual applications.

Facebook also teamed up with restaurant chains like Papa John's, Five Guys and Panera, the company said.

To order food, a user simply needs to tap the menu button on the bottom right of the new Facebook app and then select "Order Food." Restaurants will be listed, as is the option to begin an order for pickup or delivery.

Facebook began testing the service several months ago and has already offered similar functionality inside Facebook Messenger, its chat client.

Users should find the new delivery option in the latest Facebook app as it rolls out to desktop, Android and iOS devices in the U.S. now.