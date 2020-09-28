Fahrettin Altun: We call on all sensible nations to stand with Azerbaijan in its rightful struggle against foreign occupation and attacks

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Director of Communications at the Presidency of the Turkish Republic Fahrettin Altun has condemned the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. In a Tweet, he said: "We condemn Armenian aggression in the strongest terms and call on all sensible nations to stand with Azerbaijan in its rightful struggle against foreign occupation and attacks.”

Altun said Turkey would always stand shoulder to shoulder with its brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan.

Armenia must take this into account in their calculations before launching their belligerent attacks, Altun said, and stressed that war and instability would not benefit this region.

Indicating that the international community was once again silent in the face of Armenian aggression, Altun noted the following:

"Decades of inaction and complicity with the illegal occupation have emboldened the Armenian side. The current conflict shows this situation is unsustainable. Armenia is an occupier of Azerbaijan’s lands. It has not only occupied Nagorno-Karabakh for decades but also conducted regular provocations against Azerbaijan. Their attack today has now provoked yet another dangerous situation. We condemn Armenian aggression in the strongest terms and call on all sensible nations to stand with Azerbaijan in its rightful struggle against foreign occupation and attacks. Turkey and Azerbaijan’s motto is “one nation, two states” and we will live up to that promise."