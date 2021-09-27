  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released

    27.09.2021 [17:11]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    The Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues – Policy Perspectives on the Silk Road Region, the flagship English-language quarterly policy journal has been released.

    This edition collects ten articles describing regional and global updates articulated in four sections.

    The first section starts with the article authored by Richard Hoagland, a former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The section also features a coherent article by Edward Lemon, Research Assistant Professor at The Bush School of Government and Public Service.

    The next section covers articles focusing on a wide spectrum of topics, including post-conflict confidence-building between the parties after the Second Karabakh war, controlling armament in the region, and setting standards for clearing landmines.

    In this section, readers will find a collection of articles by Stuart Maslen, Honorary Professor of International Law at the University of Pretoria and David Hewitson, one of the leading experts who has drafted a number of the core International Mine Action Standards.

    The third section of the autumn issue is devoted to the analysis of the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus in light of the Second Karabakh war.

    The last section, entitled "Iran and the South Caucasus", presents scholarly findings focusing on Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, ethnicity, and language issues.

    The new issue is available at https://bakudialogues.ada.edu.az

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2021 [18:29]
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative
    16.09.2021 [11:11]
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with Head of Turkish Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office
    15.09.2021 [18:24]
    COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for International Collaboration of the Year at THE Awards 2021
    10.09.2021 [16:17]
    Baku Higher Oil School, ICESCO launch pilot project
    Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released