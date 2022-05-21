  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Fallingwater - most famous US architect of 20th century, weekend residence of elegant simplicity

    21.05.2022 [12:44]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Fallingwater, weekend residence near Mill Run, southwestern Pennsylvania in the Unites States - designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for the Kaufmann family in 1935 and completed in 1937, is possibly the most famous U.S. architect of the 20th century.

    The Prairie style of building features long, low structures in natural materials with roofs seeming to float unsupported above the walls.

    By the time he designed what may be his most famous work, Fallingwater, his style was beginning to evolve.

    In 1935 Edgar J. Kaufmann, a Pittsburgh department-store owner, hired Wright to design a vacation house for his family near Mill Run, in the mountains of southwestern Pennsylvania.

    The Kaufmanns loved a wooded area where a stream turns into a waterfall, and they wanted their house to reflect the beauty of the site. They were unprepared, however, for Wright’s suggestion that the house be built over the waterfall itself, allowing its inhabitants to live within the scenery rather than simply to observe it.

    Turning this idea into reality was a formidable feat of engineering. Anchored by limestone verticals and a huge stone chimney at the rear, horizontal concrete planes cantilever out over the water, mirroring the shapes of the rocks 30 feet (9 m) below. Walls of glass emphasize the lack of boundaries between interior and forest.

    Fallingwater, completed in 1939, is a house of new ideas, with significant risks taken to achieve a unique and timeless piece of architecture.

    Wright created a building of elegant simplicity, ideally suited to the serenity of its setting, and one that fully embodied his client’s empathy with the landscape it occupies.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Fallingwater - most famous US architect of 20th century, weekend residence of elegant simplicity
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [14:45]
    Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, ICCROM discuss exchange of experience in protection and restoration of cultural heritage
    20.05.2022 [17:37]
    Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati shares photos from Shusha
    20.05.2022 [16:14]
     Angel Falls – world`s highest uninterrupted waterfall
    20.05.2022 [11:35]
    Shusha is best nomination for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, Former Chairman of Maltese National Commission for UNESCO
    Fallingwater - most famous US architect of 20th century, weekend residence of elegant simplicity Fallingwater - most famous US architect of 20th century, weekend residence of elegant simplicity