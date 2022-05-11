Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati shares photos from International Culinary Festival in Shusha

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

A world-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati has shared photos from the International Culinary Festival held in Shusha, the charming corner of Azerbaijan, on his official Instagram page.

"After 30 years of occupation and deliberate destruction by the Armenian forces, the life is back in the city of Shusha. The first International Culinary Festival with tears of joy. France also joined the Festival,” the photojournalist said.