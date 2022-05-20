  • HOMEPAGE
    Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati shares photos from Shusha

    20.05.2022 [17:37]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    A world-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati has shared photos highlighting mysterious rainbow in Shusha - the charming corner of Azerbaijan, on his official Instagram page.

    The photo aroused great interest among his followers.

