Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati shares photos from Shusha

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC A world-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati has shared photos highlighting mysterious rainbow in Shusha - the charming corner of Azerbaijan, on his official Instagram page. The photo aroused great interest among his followers.

