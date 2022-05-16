Farman Salmanov – outstanding Azerbaijani geologist who discovered great oil fields in Western Siberia

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

An outstanding Azerbaijani scientist Farman Salmanov’s name went down in the history as the geologist famous for discovering oil fields in Siberia, Russia.

He was born in the village of Morul of Shamkir district of Azerbaijan on May 28, 1928.

After graduating from Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, he was engaged in exploration of the oil and gas fields in the city of Surgut of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug.

Farman Salmanov has discovered or participated in more than 130 giant oil and gas fields in Western Siberia, Tyumen and nearby regions.

It was the oil and gas discovered from the West Siberian Basin, the largest oil and gas-bearing basin in the world thanks to his invaluable efforts, that for many years formed a significant part of the economy of the USSR and later, of Russia.

Today, Western Siberia produces 70 percent of Russia's oil, the most important resource for the country's economy. Salmanov compared the discovery of Siberian oil to Yuri Gagarin's flight into space.

Farman Salmanov was awarded the title of the Hero of Socialist Labor, Orders of Lenin and Red Banner of Labor, the Honored geologist of the Russian Federation and other honorary titles.

He was an honorary citizen of the city of Surgut, and the US state of Texas.

The merits of an outstanding geologist and scientist are appreciated in the Russian Federation.

On August 29, 2013, a bronze monument to Farman Salmanov by Zaur Rzayev was unveiled in Tyumen. And this is just one of many signs on Russian and Azerbaijani lands that have perpetuated his memory.

Farman Salmanov became the hero of numerous documentary and artistic works, and on May 31, 2019, the name of Farman Salmanov was officially assigned to Surgut Airport.