Baku, January 8, AZERTAC Fenerbahce Beko defeated Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 73-71 Thursday to secure their eighth EuroLeague victory, according to Anadolu Agency. Lorenzo Brown hit the game winner as he played with 13 points at Belgrade's Aleksandar Nikolic Hall. Dyshawn Pierre produced 13 points and Serbian guard Marko Guduric notched 11 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's win. For the Serbian side, Johnny O'Bryant made a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Ognjen Dobric helped his team with 12 points. Fenerbahce improved to an 8-10 victory while Crvena Zvezda tasted its 12th defeat. Other Thursday results are as follows: Alba Berlin - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 73-85; Panathinaikos Opap Athens - Zenit St Petersburg: 77-89

AZERTAG.AZ : Fenerbahce beat Crvena Zvezda to get 8th EuroLeague win

