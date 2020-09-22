  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Fenerbahce fail to beat 9-man Hatayspor at home

    22.09.2020 [10:20]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Fenerbahce were unable to defeat 9-man Atakas Hatayspor in Monday's Turkish Super Lig match as the game ended 0-0 in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The home team of the match, Fenerbahce could have broken the deadlock in the 65th minute as Turkish right back Gokhan Gonul's header hit the goalpost.

    The Yellow Canaries were encouraged after Hatayspor had been down to nine men on the pitch.

    In the 73rd minute Hatayspor's Portuguese winger Ruben Tiago Rodrigues Riberio was shown a red card over a foul against Gonul.

    Eight minutes later Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Sackey was sent off after fouling Fenerbahce's Enner Valencia.

    Hatayspor closed down to end the match 0-0, escaping with one point from Istanbul.

    The draw meant an upsetting result for Fenerbahce.

    On Sunday, Fenerbahce will visit league leaders Galatasaray in a derby match at Turk Telekom Stadium.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Fenerbahce fail to beat 9-man Hatayspor at home
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2020 [18:19]
    Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves
    22.09.2020 [14:23]
    Ivan Rakitic ends international career with Croatia
    21.09.2020 [17:33]
    Azerbaijani chess player wins European Online Championship gold
    21.09.2020 [11:52]
    Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0
    Fenerbahce fail to beat 9-man Hatayspor at home