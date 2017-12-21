Ferrari F2004 to appear at 2018 Autosport International Show

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

The Ferrari F2004 - one of the most dominant cars in Formula 1 history - is set to take pride of place on the main Ferrari feature at Europe's biggest pre-season motorsport show, Autosport International, according to motorsport.com.

Winning 15 F1 races throughout the 2004 season, the F2004 claimed a record-breaking seventh world championship for Michael Schumacher, with teammate Rubens Barrichello finishing the year in second place.

Schumacher also won a single-season record of 13 races, breaking his own record of 11, as Ferrari collected the constructors' championship with ease.

To this day, the F2004 still holds the lap record for seven circuits around the world, including five tracks still used in F1 today. It also took 12 pole positions in 2004.

Its 3.0 litre V10 engine was capable of close to 1000bhp, while subtle changes to the design around the rear of the car were made by Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne and Aldo Costa. The rear wing was made larger, the rear suspension was redesigned to reduce excessive tyre wear and the exhausts were made smaller, all for aerodynamic benefits.

The car joins the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, Ferrari 488 Challenge and a 488 GTE on the main Ferrari feature and is the first representative of the exclusive F1 Clienti programme.

The main Ferrari feature at Autosport International is set to showcase the range of cars available through Corse Clienti, Ferrari's exclusive client racing programme, from Challenge car to GT car, through the XX development cars to Formula 1.

Corse Clienti can, uniquely in the automotive world, take an owner via its Corsa Pilota programme from a 488 GTB through the Ferrari Challenge series to Le Mans, or the XX development cars through to even owning and driving a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car.

