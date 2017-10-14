    • / POLITICS

    Field firings carried out from “Buk-MB” anti-aircraft missile systems

    14.10.2017 [21:13]

    Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

    “According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the combat readiness of the “Buk-MB” anti-aircraft missile systems of the Air Defense troops were inspected,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    “During the execution of tasks in the conditions of complex electronic warfare jamming, air defense units have detected and taken for tracing the high-speed, small-sized air targets of the conventional enemy and destroyed them with practical missile firings.”

    “All tasks were successfully completed. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly appreciated the combat readiness, skills, and interoperability of military personnel,” the Ministry added.

