    Fiordland National Park - one of New Zealand’s treasured natural icons

    07.05.2022 [19:27]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Fiordland National Park - one of New Zealand’s treasured natural icons, is internationally recognized as part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

    It is home to glaciers, alpine ranges and unique flora and fauna.

    Each year starting in end of November and peaking in early December, fields of bright purple Russell Lupins bloom across New Zealand's South Island. One of the most beautiful spots to go Lupin - spotting is in Fiordland National Park, home to the equally gorgeous Milford Sound.

    Fiordland National Park itself covers 1.2 million hectares of mountain, lake, fiord and rainforest environments.

    Human activity within Fiordland has been limited because of its challenging and wild landscapes.

    Fiordland National Park is known around the world for its breathtaking collection of fiords, which ironically are mostly named as sounds.

