First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

For the first time in the history of the Japanese navy to command a group of warships, began the fairer sex, according to Japanese media.

We are talking about the captain of the 1st grade of the Japanese navy. Ryoko Azuma, she took office at the naval base in Yokosuka. She is known as the captain of the 1st rank. Azuma 44 years, and from now on she will command a group of 4 ships of the navy of the country.

Among the four ships, the largest Japanese helicopter carrier "Izumo". Japan plan to hold a deep modernization of the "Izumo", with the intention that he could make the f-35b (the American fighters of deck aircraft with short takeoff and vertical landing). The ships, which arrived under the command of the Ryoko Azuma, the service was performed more than a thousand people.

It should be noted that Ryoko Azuma is the first Japanese woman to become a commander of a warship. Earlier in Japan, women were allowed to service in the air force.