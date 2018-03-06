    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy

    06.03.2018 [11:20]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    For the first time in the history of the Japanese navy to command a group of warships, began the fairer sex, according to Japanese media.

    We are talking about the captain of the 1st grade of the Japanese navy. Ryoko Azuma, she took office at the naval base in Yokosuka. She is known as the captain of the 1st rank. Azuma 44 years, and from now on she will command a group of 4 ships of the navy of the country.

    Among the four ships, the largest Japanese helicopter carrier "Izumo". Japan plan to hold a deep modernization of the "Izumo", with the intention that he could make the f-35b (the American fighters of deck aircraft with short takeoff and vertical landing). The ships, which arrived under the command of the Ryoko Azuma, the service was performed more than a thousand people.

    It should be noted that Ryoko Azuma is the first Japanese woman to become a commander of a warship. Earlier in Japan, women were allowed to service in the air force.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.03.2018 [18:45]
    Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
    04.03.2018 [12:48]
    2,612 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
    01.03.2018 [15:08]
    Vladimir Putin delivers annual State of the Nation Address
    01.03.2018 [12:50]
    Russia's Rosneft Says Expected Exxon Quits Some Joint Projects: RIA
    First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy