First UNA media forum to discuss OIC future in post-COVID-19 period

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) will host Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen as the main guest of its Virtual Media Forum on Tuesday, 14 July, SPA reports.

The Forum will be held in its first edition under the theme "The OIC and its organs after the coronavirus crisis", with the participation of permanent representatives of OIC Member States, and directors of news agencies and media organizations in the Islamic countries.

The Forum will discuss the OIC roles, tasks, and sustainable development programs and projects in Member States, as well as the plans to reform the pan-Islamic body and its organs, in light of the outcomes of the two brainstorming sessions on the comprehensive reform of the OIC, the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, the OIC's mechanisms to deepen cooperation and rapprochement between Muslim peoples, in addition to the OIC's vision in dealing with Islamophobia and extremist ideology.

To register for the virtual media forum, please click the below link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1_8nK0PFRgKgj9dzzLROrw