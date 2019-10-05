First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan achieved another great success

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Teymur Rajabov who became the first grandmaster in the country`s chess history to win a FIDE World Cup.

In an Instagram post, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Azerbaijan achieved another great success. Our young talent Teymur Rajabov represented the country decently at the FIDE World Cup to win a brilliant victory. I sincerely congratulate Teymur on this grandiose victory, which has brought great joy to all the people of Azerbaijan.”