    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan achieved another great success

    05.10.2019 [12:38]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Teymur Rajabov who became the first grandmaster in the country`s chess history to win a FIDE World Cup.

    In an Instagram post, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Azerbaijan achieved another great success. Our young talent Teymur Rajabov represented the country decently at the FIDE World Cup to win a brilliant victory. I sincerely congratulate Teymur on this grandiose victory, which has brought great joy to all the people of Azerbaijan.”

