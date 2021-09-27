  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I express my gratitude to the parents who raised brave sons, whose names are engraved in the history of the Azerbaijani state

    27.09.2021 [11:29]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    The post on her official Instagram page says:

    "Dear sisters and brothers! Today, we commemorate the martyrs of the Patriotic War. We honor our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Glorious Victory. Having demonstrated a true example of patriotism and devotion to the Motherland, they destroyed the invader completely and restored the territorial integrity of our country thanks to their fearlessness, bravery, strong will and enthusiasm. I express my gratitude to the parents who raised such brave sons, whose names are forever engraved in the history of the Azerbaijani state and ask the Almighty God to grant them patience. We commemorate our innocent citizens who were killed during the war. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs. May Almighty God always protect our people!"

