    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Inci” orphanage-kindergarten in Mardakan

    05.03.2018 [15:12]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    “Inci” orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Mardakan, Khazar district, after a major overhaul, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1987.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the orphanage-kindergarten, which will accommodate up to 230 children aged from 2 to 6 in 12 groups, including 8 Azerbaijani language and 4 Russian language groups. There is also an English language club here.

