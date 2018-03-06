First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of kindergarten No 157 in Sabail after major overhaul

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of the kindergarten No 157 in Sabail, Baku, which undergone major overhaul on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The two-storey building of the kindergarten was built 100 years ago. The kindergarten occupies an area of 2,000 square meters. 110 children will be served by a 25-strong staff in the new three-storey building.

