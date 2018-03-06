    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement

    06.03.2018 [16:41]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC 

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement, Sabuncu district.

    The First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and toured it.

    Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten was commissioned in 1942. The construction of the two-storey building of the kindergarten started in September, 2014. The kindergarten will accommodate up to 120 children aged from 2 to 6 in 6 groups, including 5 Azerbaijani language and one Russian language groups. Children will be served by a 47-strong staff here.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    06.03.2018 [20:46]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    06.03.2018 [17:17]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of kindergarten No 157 in Sabail after major overhaul
    06.03.2018 [16:09]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of newly-renovated orphanage-kindergarten No 80 in Narimanov
    06.03.2018 [11:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev received director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire VIDEO
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement