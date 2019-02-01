    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of newly-built kindergarten No 6 in Khatai

    01.02.2019 [15:49]

    Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the inauguration of the newly built kindergarten No 6 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Khatai district, Baku.

    The First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the kindergarten.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created here.

    Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the construction of the kindergarten started in December 2017.

    The rooms are supplied with all necessary equipment.

    Extensive landscaping work was done, green areas were created, and lighting system was installed in the territory of the kindergarten.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished the new kindergarten success. She then posed for photographs together with children.

