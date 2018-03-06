    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of newly-renovated orphanage-kindergarten No 80 in Narimanov

    06.03.2018 [16:09]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC 

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No 80 in Narimanov, Baku, after renovation, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    The First Vice-President viewed the conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten.

    The kindergarten was built in 1963. There are 150 children aged from 1.5 to 6 in 8 groups, including Azerbaijani language, Russian language and English language groups.

