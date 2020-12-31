  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

    31.12.2020 [15:12]

    Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on 31 December-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

    In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear fellow countrymen! I congratulate you on the occasion of 31 December- World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year and extend my best wishes to each of you. The outgoing year will forever be engraved in our memories as the year of glorious Victory.

    The unshakable unity, solidarity, determination and will of our people played an exceptional role in winning this Victory. May our unity that enables us to cope with all challenges become stronger day by day! I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life and happiness, and our Motherland peace, tranquility and progress!”

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
