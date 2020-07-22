First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Dear media representatives, dear friends!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan! I wish each of you the best of health, happiness, joy, optimism, inexhaustible energy, creative success and new achievements.”