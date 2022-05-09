  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism

    09.05.2022 [14:18]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism.

    The post on her official Instagram page says: “Dear veterans! I congratulate you on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism. I wish each of you the best of health, and our country peace and tranquility!”

     

