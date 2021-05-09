  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Victory Day over fascism

    09.05.2021 [11:01]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 9 May-the Victory Day over fascism.

    The post on her official Instagram page says:

    “Dear veterans!

    I convey to you my best wishes and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Victory Day over fascism! You have ensured our peaceful future by showing unparalleled heroism, courage, invincibility and valor. We will always remain faithful to your heroic heritage and pass it on from generation to generation. We love you very much, we are proud of you! On this remarkable day, I wish each of you the best of health, and our country - peace and prosperity! Happy Victory Day!”

