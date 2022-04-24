  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Easter

    24.04.2022 [14:50]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Easter.

    The post says: “I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of holy Easter! I wish everyone the best of health, positive emotions and long life! Let there be many bright and happy days in the life of every Azerbaijani citizen! May Almighty God accept all prayers made on these blessed holidays!”

