    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Ramadan Holiday

    13.05.2021 [12:41]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the Ramadan Holiday.

    The post on her official Instagram page says:

    “Dear compatriots!

    It is with an indescribable sense of pride and joy that I extend my best wishes and sincere congratulations to each of you on the occasion of the holy Ramadan Holiday

    from our native city Shusha! May this holiday, which invites people to peace, unity, solidarity, kindness and spiritual perfection bring health, mutual understanding and tranquility to the hearth of each of you!

    I respectfully commemorate our martyrs who died for the motherland. I wish patience to their relatives and loved ones. May the Almighty never spare his mercy for our people!

    I cordially congratulate all Muslims around the world on the occasion of Ramadan Holiday, and ask Allah to accept their prayers and fasting.

    With deep respect and love,

    Your MEHRIBAN”.

