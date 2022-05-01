  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made posts on Ramadan holiday

    01.05.2022 [20:40]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made posts on her Instagram page on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

    Sharing photos on her social network account from the iftar ceremony for the elderly residents of the social welfare institution on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Mehriban Aliyeva wrote: "May Allah accept your fast."

