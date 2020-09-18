First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on National Music Day

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Music Day.

A post on her official Instagram page says: “On the occasion of the National Music Day, I extend my sincere greetings to everyone who spared no efforts to preserve, develop and promote Azerbaijani music in the world, and wish them great achievements in this case. I respectfully commemorate prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev whose 135th anniversary we are marking today. May our national music, preserving its traditions, always be enriched with new voices, new performances and approaches!”