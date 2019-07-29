First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with French minister of economy and finance VIDEO

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Minister of Economy and Finance of the French Republic Bruno Le Maire.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva recalled her meeting and discussions with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire during her visit to Paris this March, expressing her confidence that Bruno Le Maire’s visit to Azerbaijan will be successful. Mehriban Aliyeva noted that relations between Azerbaijan and France are based on friendship and mutual interests, adding that political ties are at a high level. Emphasizing a special role of economic ties in developing the bilateral relations, First Vice-President said recent positive dynamics in this area will contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries. The First Vice-President pointed to the importance of leveraging the existing potential in this area.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva highlighted major reforms carried out in the sphere of economy in Azerbaijan over the recent years, saying they mainly aim to diversify the country’s economy. Mehriban Aliyeva stressed the need to increase the role of the private sector, noting that France`s experience in this regard is of great interest.

Saying it is his first visit to Azerbaijan, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire emphasized that Azerbaijan enjoys a special position in the region. Bruno Le Maire pointed to the great potential of economic cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of expanding and developing relations between the Azerbaijani and French companies.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over projects implemented in the non-oil sector, business relations between French companies and Azerbaijani private organizations as well as other issues.