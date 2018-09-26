First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Francis

Vatican, September 26, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is in Italy on an official visit, has met with Pope Francis.

High-level relations between the Vatican and Azerbaijan were hailed, the expansion of the bilateral cooperation in the field of protection of cultural heritage was noted at the meeting. Azerbaijan`s significant contribution to inter-faith and intercultural dialogue was praised.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s multifaceted activities and work to preserve and restore Christian monuments were emphasized during the meeting.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extended President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to the Pope.

Pope Francis thanked for President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings and asked Mehriban Aliyeva to extend his greetings to the Azerbaijani President.