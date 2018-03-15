First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

