First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Vatican, September 26, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. It was noted that Azerbaijan plays the role of a cultural bridge between the East and the West. Azerbaijan`s centuries-long tolerance traditions and multicultural environment were hailed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan`s contributions to the strengthening of inter-cultural and inter-faith dialogue, related international events held in the country and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s works and important projects in this area were highlighted during the meeting.