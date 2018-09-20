    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general

    20.09.2018 [17:36]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2018 [17:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general VIDEO
    20.09.2018 [17:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev received heads of parliaments of a number of countries VIDEO
    19.09.2018 [11:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general