First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion of the United Kingdom, co-chair of Joint Intergovernmental Commission Baroness Rona Fairhead.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban noted that Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion of the United Kingdom, co-chair of Joint Intergovernmental Commission Baroness Rona Fairhead’s visit to the country contributes to the development of bilateral relations. Saying that Azerbaijan established cooperation with the United Kingdom in many areas after restoring its independence, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President highlighted relations in oil and gas field and noted the role of cooperation with BP in these relations. Mehriban Aliyeva said BP has operated in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years. The First Vice-President said this cooperation is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan. Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the new phase of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli started, the new contract was signed this year, adding that this demonstrates that the ongoing cooperation serves interests of both the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Saying BP is the main investor in Shahdeniz-2 project and that TANAP project will be finished next year, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President noted that Azerbaijan contributes to Europe’s energy security with these projects.

Stressing the importance of establishing broad and successful cooperation in other areas of economy in the future, including non-oil sector, Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out great prospects for increasing trade turnover, expanding cooperation in the areas of tourism, agriculture, high technologies, transport. The First Vice-President expressed her confidence that this visit will create new opportunities for cooperation.

Emphasizing the significance of humanitarian cooperation for the two nations` better knowing each other, Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out the expansion of Azerbaijan-UK relations in the field of education in recent years. The First Vice-President said there are 16 English language-schools in Azerbaijan and hundreds of Azerbaijanis study in the United Kingdom.

Saying there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the field of culture, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed high-level relations between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education and the University of Oxford. “I highly appreciate our bilateral relations,” said Mehriban Aliyeva, expressing her confidence that this cooperation will expand based on the mutual interests.

Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion of the United Kingdom, co-chair of Joint Intergovernmental Commission Baroness Rona Fairhead thanked for the hospitality extended to her in Azerbaijan. Baroness Rona Fairhead spoke of the meetings she held in Azerbaijan, noting the importance of the discussions in terms of expanding and strengthening bilateral relations.