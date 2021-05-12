First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from her next visit to Karabakh with President Ilham Aliyev on her Instagram page

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her next visit to Karabakh with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

The post says:

“Dear sisters and brothers!

It is with immense pride that I announce that today is a remarkable day. The “Kharibulbul” music festival is being revived in our ancient native Shusha city, declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. After so many years of longing, the Azerbaijani mugham will again be performed on legendary Jidir plain.

With great pleasure, I share with you the footages of our trip to Karabakh!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRİBAN”.