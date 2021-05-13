First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted on her Instagram page the footages of fireworks organized as part of the "Kharibulbul" music festival in Shusha.

The post on her official Instagram page says:

"Dreams come true! Congratulations to all the people of Azerbaijan!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN".