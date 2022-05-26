First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Zangilan district

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post from Zangilan district. The post on her official Instagram page says: “Liberated from the occupation Zangilan. Dreams come true.”

