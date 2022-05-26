  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Zangilan district

    26.05.2022 [21:05]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post from Zangilan district.

    The post on her official Instagram page says: “Liberated from the occupation Zangilan. Dreams come true.”

