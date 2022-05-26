  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on visit to Zangilan district VIDEO

    26.05.2022 [16:45]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram account on the visit to Zangilan district.

    AZERTAC presents the post: “We are heading to Zangilan. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs!”.

