First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared posts from Shusha visit
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [21:20]
Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos on her official Instagram page from visit to Shusha.
AZERTAC presents the posts: “On the way to Shusha. How beautiful Karabakh is” and “New friend in Shusha”.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [23:00]
10.05.2022 [22:41]
10.05.2022 [22:18]
MULTIMEDIA
10.05.2022 [23:20]
10.05.2022 [19:21]
10.05.2022 [14:13]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [16:21]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
10.05.2022 [19:23]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [18:02]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note