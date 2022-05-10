Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos on her official Instagram page from visit to Shusha. AZERTAC presents the posts: “On the way to Shusha. How beautiful Karabakh is” and “New friend in Shusha”.

AZERTAG.AZ : First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared posts from Shusha visit

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter