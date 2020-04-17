  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan`s national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower

    17.04.2020 [12:20]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    On her official Facebook page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed gratitude to Georgia for projecting the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower.

    “I express sincere gratitude to Georgia, with which we are united by historical good-neighbor relations! Supporting each other in difficult moments of challenge is the best manifestation of friendship and brotherhood. I am sure that thanks to the strong will and solidarity of our peoples, we will soon leave behind all the challenges our world faces today! I wish you all good health!” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Facebook post.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan`s national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.04.2020 [20:25]
    "Azerbaijan's Geopolitical Landscape: Contemporary Issues, 1991-2018" book published in Czech Republic
    15.04.2020 [19:31]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: "Elections" organized by the aggressor country are nothing but a mock election exercise with no legitimacy
    15.04.2020 [17:22]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for showing solidarity
    15.04.2020 [13:49]
    FM: Georgia does not recognize 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan`s national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower