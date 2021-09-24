  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku VIDEO

    24.09.2021 [16:33]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions created at the newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

    Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva about the conditions created at the secondary school No 88.

    The 1600-seat school has 37 classrooms, a military room, labs, a conference hall, gym, library and a canteen.

