First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku VIDEO
24.09.2021 [16:33]
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions created at the newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku.
Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva about the conditions created at the secondary school No 88.
The 1600-seat school has 37 classrooms, a military room, labs, a conference hall, gym, library and a canteen.
