First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed new building for IDP families in Ramana

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today viewed a new building for IDP families in Ramana settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku.

Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Ali Hasanov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva about the building.

The building was constructed as part of the project aimed at providing IDP families temporarily settled in buildings in emergency state with new apartments. The construction work started in March, 2017. The five-storey building has five one-room, 20 two-room, 20 three-room, and five four-room apartments.

Mehriban Aliyeva praised the conditions created at the building. The First Vice-President was informed that 50 IDP families living in buildings in emergency state in Khatai district and Sarigaya residential area will be resettled here.