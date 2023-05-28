First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2023 [23:08]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections.
AZERTAC presents the post: “I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Emine khanim on the occasion of the victory! May the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal and indestructible! I wish the entire Turkish people the best of health, happiness and peace. May Almighty God protect Azerbaijan and Türkiye!"
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.05.2023 [21:55]
28.05.2023 [19:13]
28.05.2023 [18:02]
MULTIMEDIA
28.05.2023 [23:32]
29.05.2023 [01:24]
29.05.2023 [01:00]
28.05.2023 [17:55]
28.05.2023 [16:45]
27.05.2023 [11:21]
27.05.2023 [10:42]
26.05.2023 [16:21]
27.05.2023 [19:09]
25.05.2023 [15:31]
25.05.2023 [14:23]
24.05.2023 [18:10]
26.05.2023 [17:22]
26.05.2023 [12:20]
25.05.2023 [17:56]
25.05.2023 [17:52]
16.05.2023 [11:56]
08.05.2023 [13:56]
26.04.2023 [13:34]
27.05.2023 [19:11]
27.05.2023 [18:32]
25.05.2023 [17:54]
24.05.2023 [17:14]
26.05.2023 [15:35]
24.05.2023 [17:12]
23.05.2023 [11:52]
28.05.2023 [00:45]
27.05.2023 [15:36]
27.05.2023 [12:00]
26.05.2023 [10:27]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note