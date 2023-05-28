  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    28.05.2023 [23:08]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections.

    AZERTAC presents the post: “I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Emine khanim on the occasion of the victory! May the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal and indestructible! I wish the entire Turkish people the best of health, happiness and peace. May Almighty God protect Azerbaijan and Türkiye!"

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2023 [21:55]
    Release of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    28.05.2023 [19:13]
    East Caucasian turs, falcons were released into the wild, different species of fish into Hakari river VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [18:02]
    Foundation stone was laid for Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Lachin VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [17:51]
    Foundation stone was laid for first multi-apartment residential quarter in the city of Lachin VIDEO