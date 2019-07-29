    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO

    29.07.2019 [15:46]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Minister of Economy and Finance of the French Republic Bruno Le Maire.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2019 [10:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by French minister of economy and finance VIDEO
    24.07.2019 [14:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev received president of International Astronautical Federation VIDEO
    23.07.2019 [11:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Chinese ambassador  VIDEO
    23.07.2019 [11:51]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming German ambassador  VIDEO
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Minister of Economy and Finance VIDEO