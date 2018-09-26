First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Francis
AzerTAg.az
26.09.2018 [15:26]
Vatican, September 26, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is in Italy on an official visit, has met with Pope Francis.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.09.2018 [17:37]
26.09.2018 [16:31]
26.09.2018 [13:42]
MULTIMEDIA
26.09.2018 [11:15]
25.09.2018 [21:42]
26.09.2018 [16:31]
26.09.2018 [16:09]
26.09.2018 [16:00]
26.09.2018 [15:07]
26.09.2018 [06:17]
25.09.2018 [21:17]
25.09.2018 [20:03]
25.09.2018 [18:05]
25.09.2018 [13:03]
24.09.2018 [17:31]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
26.09.2018 [15:07]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
23.09.2018 [15:47]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
25.09.2018 [10:49]
25.09.2018 [10:37]
24.09.2018 [18:55]
23.09.2018 [11:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note